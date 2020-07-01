A 30-year-old Hutchinson man was killed after a workplace incident at Marshall Concrete Products.
According to Hutchinson police, officers responded to a report at 8:01 a.m. Friday, June 26, that an employee at Marshall Concrete Products had fallen into a tanker-like container and was not responsive. The container contained fly ash, a base ingredient of concrete.
Before first responders arrived, the victim, Nicholas Icenhower, was pulled out of the container by an employee. First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but Icenhower was later taken to Hutchinson Health and pronounced dead.
Elsie Elness, Icenhower's girlfriend, set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses and to help support Icenhower's 4-year-old son, as well as to help pay for the lease Elness and Icenhower had together. As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe had already received more than $10,000.