A Hutchinson man accused of trapping a police officer’s arm in the window of his pick-up and assaulting him with a hammer this past April was sentenced on Wednesday.
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, plead guilty to first- and second-degree assault charges earlier this year, and this past week he was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for time served, along with 10 years probation. He must also pay restitution, perform community service and write letters of apology to the victims. If he doesn’t follow through he could serve up to 10 years in prison.
According to police, Oeltjenbruns struck a Menards employee on the head multiple times after he was asked to wear a mask in the store, then left the scene and was pursued by Hutchinson police. Oeltjenbruns refused to get out of the vehicle, telling police to shoot him.
When officer Steve Sickmann attempted to reach inside the vehicle and grab the keys, Oeltjenbruns trapped his arm in the window and took off, smashing into squad cars with Sickmann holding onto the door of the vehicle. He then hit Sickmann several times with a hammer, requiring staples to his head. The scene was recorded by multiple witnesses and gained national attention.
Oeltjenbruns had no prior criminal history, which Judge Jody Winters said was a factor in her decision.
“You endangered the lives of the victims, officer Sickmann, Mr. Anthony Wagner, and potentially your own life,” she said during the sentencing.
Oeltjenbruns’ wife, Robbie Lynn Oeltjenbruns, spoke on his behalf, saying he suffered from depression, anxiety and PTSD from this time in the military. She said he regrets the incident.
“I know for a fact that Luke wants help and our family really wants him to get help,” she said.