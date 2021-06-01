A Hutchinson man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center following a motorcycle crash Monday evening.
According to State Patrol, at 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the crash at State Highway 7 and 190th Street, west of Silver Lake. A 2020 Harley Davidson driven by Jeremy Joel Lemke, 43, of Hutchinson, was westbound on Highway 7 when it ran off the road into the left ditch.
The State Patrol report says Lemke was wearing a helmet and alcohol was involved in the crash. He was taken to HCMC with injuries that were not life threatening, the report said. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Lake Fire and Ambulance, and Allina Ambulance also responded to the crash.