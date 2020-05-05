Hutchinson Police Services is reminding people to keep an eye on the Crow River for signs of a man who disappeared last fall.
Gordon Mogard of Hutchinson was reported missing last October, and it is believed he may have gone into the Crow River in the area of Second Avenue Southeast in Hutchinson. Although police do not have a description of the clothing he was last seen wearing, an article of clothing believed to have belonged to Mogard was recently recovered from the river between Hutchinson and Biscay.
People are asked that if they see anything unusual or that may be related to Mogard on the river, please note the location and call the Hutchinson Police Department at 320-587-2242 or the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office at 320-864-3134.