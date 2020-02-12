Hutchinson police are investigating a reported theft from a downtown Hutchinson jewelry store.
On Saturday afternoon, the owner of Kock’s Jewelry reported that a man and woman visited the store to try on rings. During that time the owner believes the couple switched one of the rings with a cubic zirconia. The fake ring was discovered while it was being cleaned about 15 minutes after the couple left.
The stolen ring is valued at $2,950.
Police said the couple was seen heading south on Main Street, but a description of the couple's vehicle was not available.