Three men wearing hooded sweatshirts allegedly robbed the Hutchinson Target Wednesday evening.
According to a press release from Hutchinson Police Services, officers responded to the report at 9:56 p.m., and employees described the three men as Black with dark complexions. No weapons were involved, but the men took several cash deposit bags from an employee who was closing out the cash registers. The men then fled the store and left in a dark-colored sedan.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Hutchinson Police Department at 320-587-2242.