A 26-year-old Hutchinson woman was arrested by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed chase Friday.
Jazzmyn Sauceda was arrested and taken to Renville County Jail for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, along with charges for reckless driving, driving after revocation, failing to stop for a stop sign, and speeding.
According to a press release, at 11:23 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a complaint of a white, four-door SUV speeding and passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner on State Highway 212, entering Renville County. At 11:32 a.m., a deputy observed the vehicle near 440th Street traveling at more than 100 mph, according to radar. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued as deputies pursued it north and back west on gravel roads.
A tire deflation device was used, causing damage to several tires, however, the vehicle continued south on County Road 14 toward Olivia. After crossing Highway 212, the vehicle came to a stop on 350th street, south of Olivia, and Sauceda was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.