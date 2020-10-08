A Hutchinson woman was arrested after pointing a gun at a 25-year-old Hutchinson man during a dispute.
At midnight Sept. 30, Hutchinson police responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. The 25-year-old man reported that while he and a friend were sitting in his vehicle, he felt a few people sitting outside were staring at them. The man and his friend left for a few minutes and then returned.
The 25-year-old man dropped his friend off and left in his vehicle, but another vehicle pulled up next to him and attempted to box him in. The man was able to drive away and pull over to call law enforcement. While the victim was pulled over, a group of individuals, including Jodi Lynn Holtberg, 45, of Hutchinson, approached his vehicle and tried to get him to come out. When the victim refused, Holtberg pulled a gun out and pointed it at him and told him he needed to get out of the vehicle.
Holtberg believed the victim had tampered with her vehicle. She was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with misdemeanor firearms violation and disorderly conduct.