A Hutchinson woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7.
According to State Patrol, at 10:56 p.m., a 2014 Toyota Sienna driven by Elizabeth Juwaye Nyemah, 44, of Hutchinson was westbound on Highway 7 and attempting to turn south when it was rear-ended by a westbound 2012 Freightliner semitrailer driven by Scott Allen Mcguire, 56, of Watertown.
Nyemah was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening, while Mcguire was not injured.