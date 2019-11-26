A 40-year-old Hutchinson woman was hurt in a crash Monday morning in Meeker County.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Larry Heller, 74, of Hutchinson was driving a vehicle on County State Aid Highway 18, east of the intersection with 670th Avenue in Ellsworth Township, when he spun out of control on the frost-covered road and collided with a vehicle driven by Tiffany Sprenger of Hutchinson.
Sprenger was taken to Hutchinson Health with minor injuries, and Heller was reportedly not injured. Dassel Fire and Rescue and Allina Ambulance assisted on the scene.