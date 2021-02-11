A Hutchinson woman was killed in a crash on State Highway 7 in Hollywood Township, just north of New Germany.
According to State Patrol, at 9:24 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, a 2004 Cadillac Deville driven by Ashley Ann Karjala, 22, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Highway 7 when it collided near the intersection of 53rd Street with a westbound 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by Johannes Hendrik Booyens, 41, of Willmar. Karjala died in the crash.
Booyens and a passenger in the Chevy, Matthys Johannes Herbst, 45, of Willmar, were taken to Ridgeview in Waconia with injuries that were not life threatening.