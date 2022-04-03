A 28-year-old Hutchinson woman suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday following a single-vehicle crash and being hit by another vehicle driven by a first responder.
According to State Patrol, the crash happened around at 4:50 a.m. on State Highway 7, near Milepost 150 in Hale Township. A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rhiannon Autumn Phillippi was westbound on Highway 7 when it went into the ditch and struck an electric control box, knocking down a power line. Phillippi was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not involved, according to the report.
A second report states that after the crash, at 11 a.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dale Henry Kosek, 62, of Silver Lake, an emergency first responder, was arriving to the scene when it struck Phillippi, who had already suffered injuries due to the crash. Kosek was not injured.
Others responding to the scene included the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance.
Phillippi was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.