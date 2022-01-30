A 24-year-old Iowa man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Round Grove Township.
According to State Patrol, the crash happened at 3:41 p.m. near 1504 State Highway 15. A 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Jason Alexander Cobb of Wesley, Iowa, was northbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a southbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Eugene Allen Johnson, 68, of Richland, and a southbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dean Lewis Helget, 54, of New Ulm. There were no other details about the cause of the crash.
Cobb, who was not wearing a seat belt, died as a result of his injuries. Two passengers in his vehicle, a 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, were taken to Glencoe Regional Health for injuries that were not life threatening. The boy and girl were both wearing seat belts.
Eugene Johnson and a passenger in his vehicle, Kristine Ann Johnson, 67, of Richland, were wearing seat belts and were treated for injuries that were not life threatening. Helget did not have any injuries, according to State Patrol.
Other agencies responding to the crash included McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Brownton Fire and Allina Ambulance.