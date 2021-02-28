A portion of State Highway 15 in Hutchinson, between State Highway 7 and the North High Drive roundabout, was closed Sunday morning as a safety precaution while law enforcement executed a search warrant.
According to a press release, Hutchinson police, the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol and Bloomington Police Department assisted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Meeker County Sheriff's Office with executing a warrant on the 700 block of Highway 15 North.
The incident is part of an ongoing Meeker County investigation.