A fatal shooting in Meeker County over the weekend led to a high-profile police search in Hutchinson Sunday morning.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found shot in Acton Township Friday. Deputies responded to the call at 10:42 p.m. at a residence in the 26100 block of 545th Avenue. They found the man outside of the home with a gunshot wound, and he died at the scene.
The victim was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. His name had not been released before this issue of the paper went to press.
No suspects were in custody at press time, but investigators did not believe it was a random act and had no information to indicate that there is an ongoing threat to the public.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement Sunday morning executed a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of State Highway 15 North in Hutchinson. During the event, a portion of Highway 15 was closed for safety reasons. Hutchinson police, the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol and Bloomington Police Department assisted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with executing a warrant.
As of Monday afternoon, the homicide investigation was active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses. The CEE-VI Drug Task Force is also assisting in the case.