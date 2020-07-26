A 77-year-old Lester Prairie man has life-threatening injuries following a crash Sunday on State Highway 7, just east of Silver Lake.
According to State Patrol, at 5:58 p.m., a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by Donald Charlie Eastman was eastbound on Highway 7 in Hale Township when it collided with a westbound 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by Kenneth Neil Oberfoell, 48, of Minneapolis. The Chevy went off the road and rolled.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota were not injured, by Eastman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to the report, Eastman was not wearing a seat belt.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office; Silver Lake police, fire and ambulance, and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.