Eric Edward Dostal, a Level 3 predatory offender, will be released to an address in Glencoe Township Aug. 23.
The McLeod County Sheriff's Office released this information Wednesday in keeping with state statute allowing law enforcement agencies to inform the public of the release of registered offenders. Registered offenders have been convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration.
According to data released by the McLeod County Sheriff's Office: "Dostal has a history of engaging in sexual conduct with known and unknown female teens. Conduct included sending text messages and soliciting sexual contact. Dostal also engaged in sexual contact with a known adult female. Contact included forced penetration. Dostal gained access by entering her home without permission."
Dostal has served the sentence imposed on him. According to a fact sheet from the sheriff's office: "This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public."
The supervising agent is David Barlage with the Department of Corrections. The sheriff's office cannot direct where Dostal, 27, resides, works or attends school. A community notification meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Ave. N., Glencoe. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and McLeod County Sheriff's Office will be available.