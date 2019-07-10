A 58-year-old Litchfield woman is dead after a head-on collision Monday morning in Carver County.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, Antoinette Marie King was westbound on U.S. Highway 212 near Laurie Lane in a 2006 Buick Rendezvous. At about 10:52 a.m., King's vehicle crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Elen Marie Stark, 55, of Sanborn.
King died in the crash and Stark was taken to Ridgeview Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Both women were wearing a seat belt.
The Cologne Fire Department and Carver County Sheriff's Office assisted on the scene.