Meeker and McLeod County Sheriff’s Offices last week responded to vandalism at two farm properties.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report Nov. 18 of a chain being picked up by a combine while harvesting in a field located near the intersection of 130th Street and 610th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township. Landowner John Johnson of rural Hutchinson reported minor damage to the combine. Upon further investigation, additional chains were discovered wrapped around cornstalks in the field.
“We believe this was an intentional act,” Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said. “We are investigating (chain) incident as criminal damage to property. We simply don’t know the why or who and are looking at all possibilities, which include criminal damage to property, vandalism, causing intentional harm, kids being stupid, etc.”
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office also received a report Nov. 19 from Amanda Rose Dammann after she discovered someone had opened a grain bin, dumping large amounts of corn on the ground. About two semitrailer loads were dumped and it cost around $1,500 to clean up, Dammann said.
At this time, there is no evidence showing the incidents are connected, Cruze said. This is not a trend, as the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t had similar incidents reported, he said.
“We cannot find any other reports throughout the state, and since the news release, we haven’t had any additional reports of any other incidents of chains put in cornfields,” Cruze added. “There are many theories out on Facebook, including groups against farming intentionally causing damage. To date, no one has claimed doing the incident, so that seems very unlikely.”
Anyone aware of similar incidents or anyone with information about these incident should contact the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400, or the anonymous tips line at 320-693-5411. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office phone number is 888-440-3134, and the anonymous tip line is 320-864-4524.