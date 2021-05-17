A man threatened to shoot Hutchinson police during a standoff Monday morning at Custom Stay Residence and Suites on State Highway 7 East.
According to a press release, police responded to a report of a disturbance at 3:41 a.m. when a 44-year-old man was allegedly outside his room yelling and saying he was going to burn down the motel. Another tenant went outside to ask the man to stop yelling, at which point he was allegedly attacked by the suspect and suffered serious injuries to his hands, head and face.
The report states the suspect then retreated to his room, barricaded himself inside and threatened to shoot police when they responded.
Following an hours-long standoff with police, the suspect was taken into custody at about 7:30 a.m. The incident is an ongoing investigation.