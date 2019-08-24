The McLeod County Sheriff's Office reported a 64-year-old man died Friday after he became trapped in a corn bin.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call at 11:22 a.m. that a man was trapped in a corn bin at an address on 140th Street in Rich Valley Township. Also responding was the Minnesota State Patrol, Glencoe Fire Department, Plato Fire Department, Allina Ambulance and Life Link Air Care.
After approximately 30 minutes, the man was found removed from the bin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and is investigating. The identity of the man has not been released.