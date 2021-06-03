A 35-year-old Brooklyn Park man died Wednesday in a crash on U.S. Highway 212, in Sumter Township.
According to State Patrol, at 9:27 p.m., a call was received of a crash on Highway 212, near Orange Avenue. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kirsten Marie Dean, 56, of Brownton, was westbound on Highway 212 when it collided head on with an eastbound 2008 Acura TL driven by Somelith Larry Silavong.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Brownton Police Department and Fire, and Allina Ambulance and Aircare also responded to the crash. Silavong died as a result of his injuries and Dean was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the report.
The report also says both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.