A Fergus Falls man, formerly of Hutchinson, is dead following an alleged assault in Bloomington, Illinois.
According to a report from the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, James Noplos was allegedly assaulted in a hotel parking lot June 25 and died of his injuries June 29.
Bloomington police said they responded to a report of an unconscious man at a hotel in the city at about 1 a.m. June 25. According to the family, Noplos was attending a family reunion in the area.
Police said there was some kind of altercation between Noplos and the suspect, Anthony Gillespie, 39, of Bloomington. During the incident, Gillespie hit Noplos in the head, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.
After interviews with witnesses and collecting evidence, Gillespie was found and arrested.
Gillespie, who was being held on $500,000 bond at McLean County Jail, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery, great bodily harm, and two counts of obstructing justice. Bloomington police said there will be pending additional charges after the McLean County coroner has made a determination in the case.