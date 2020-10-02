A man armed with “multiple edged weapons” was taken into custody early Friday morning following a standoff that lasted several hours at Yamaha Motorsports and Marine in Hutchinson.
At 5:26 p.m. Thursday, the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call from the business regarding a man acting erratically. The first deputy arrived on scene approximately six minutes later and encountered the man inside the building with weapons. The sheriff’s office report states it was apparent the man was experiencing “a significant mental health crisis.”
Additional deputies and officers from the Hutchinson Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources arrived to assist with the incident, and a member of the Carver County Mobile Crisis Response team also responded to assist.
After about seven-and-a-half hours, deputies took the man into custody without incident at about 1:56 a.m. Friday morning. The man was taken to Hutchinson Health for further evaluation.