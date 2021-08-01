The McLeod County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found in Plato early Friday morning.
According to a news release, the sheriff's office responded to a call for a welfare check in Plato on July 30, where deputies found a body during the investigation. The person's name and cause of death will be released after a preliminary autopsy is completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, and after the person's family is notified.
