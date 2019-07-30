Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that damaged a stolen motorhome Sunday in Ellsworth Township.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorhome fire at 4:53 a.m. Sunday on 180th Street just east of County State Aid Highway 14. When deputies arrived, they found the motorhome engulfed in flames. Dassel Fire Department also responded and extinguished the fire.
Upon investigating, deputies learned the motorhome was reported stolen from the city of Darwin earlier in the evening.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office. Confidential tips can be left on the tip line at 320-693-5411.