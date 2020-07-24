Placement of campaign and other advertising signage on any highway rights of way is not allowed under state law, according to a reminder from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. All state, county, city and township roads and highways fall under the law.
Highway rights of way include driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches and sight corners at intersections.
MnDOT crews are required to remove unlawfully placed signs and impound them at a nearby maintenance truck station.
Violation of the law is a misdemeanor. Civil penalties also may apply if the placement of signage contributes to a crash and injures a person or damages a vehicle that runs off the road.
The Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act also prohibits placing advertisements on utility poles and trees as well as painting or marking rocks and other natural features.
Landowner consent is also needed before signs are placed on private property outside a right of way.
For more information about the proper placement of campaign signs or where to retrieve them if they've taken down, contact the local MnDOT office at 320-231-5195. Information is also available online at mndot.gov/govrel/rw_signs.html.