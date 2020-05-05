As the weather warms and people begin thinking of spring cleaning, they’re also thinking of another popular spring tradition: rummage sales.
But before you start setting up your tables with clothes and knick-knacks, there is something important you should know.
“Under the current stay-at-home order, there is clarification from the state that garage sales and rummage sales are not exempt from the order, which means they are not allowed,” said Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson.
That’s right. Under Gov. Tim Walz’s order, which was extended to May 18, garage sales and rummage sales are not allowed, and it’s not certain when they may be allowed again as the governor gradually lifts his order.
The Leader's annual citywide garage sale days were postponed until a later date, possibly this summer depending on the status of the stay-at-home order.
When it comes to enforcing the law forbidding garage sales, Gifferson said every situation is different, but Hutchinson police would try to take the same approach they are taking with other enforcement of the stay-at-home order.
“Our response to that would be, like everything else with the order, it would be education first,” he said, “and from there, if we have to take further action, we would.”
For now, Minnesotans and Hutchinson residents will have to hold tight and continue using their garages for storage rather than sales.
— Stephen Wiblemo