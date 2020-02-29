With a greater threat for spring flooding, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is reminding Minnesotans to know the facts about flood insurance.
"In the land of 10,000 lakes, every Minnesotan is at risk of flood damage," said Steve Kelly, the Minnesota Department of Commerce commissioner. "The clock is ticking. This is a critical time of year. Minnesotans should reach out to their insurance agent now, because there is a 30-day period between securing a flood policy and when it is effective."
Property damage and serious financial losses were caused by recent floods, and only 11,000 of about 2 million Minnesota homes have flood coverage. The Department of Commerce is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, insurance companies and local officials to warn customers and insurance agents about the necessity of flood insurance before the spring flooding season.
Here are some things Minnesotans should know about flood insurance:
- Standard homeowner insurance does not cover flood damage.
- There is a 30-day waiting period before flood insurance takes effect.
- Flooding can occur outside flood-prone areas.
Minnesotans are encouraged to review specific risks in order to determine if flood insurance coverage makes sense for them.
Available through the federally backed National Flood Insurance Program, insurance can be purchased through most licensed property insurance agents. Different policies can be purchased for buildings or their contents.
More information can be found at floodsmart.gov and by searching "flood insurance basics" at mn.gov/commerce.