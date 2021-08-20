One person was arrested after law enforcement found drugs, firearms and cash in a Darwin home Aug. 12.
According to a press release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Second Street North, Darwin. During the search, agents found more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine, eight firearms, ammunition and approximately $7,390 in U.S. currency.
Jody Riebe, 44, of Darwin, was arrested and is being held in Meeker County Jail on first-degree controlled substance charges.