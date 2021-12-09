One person was found dead following a fire at Country Club Terrace mobile home park Wednesday afternoon.
According to a police report, Hutchinson police and Hutchinson firefighters responded to the fire at about 3:45 p.m. at 448 California St. N.W. One person was reported to be in the home and was unable to evacuate. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival.
Police officers and firefighters made multiple attempts to enter the home and rescue the occupant, but due to heavy smoke and extreme heat, the rescue attempts were unsuccessful. Firefighters later found the deceased person while conducting an interior search of the home during ventilation and extinguishing the fire. The name of the victim was not yet available.
One Hutchinson police officer was treated at Hutchinson Health for smoke inhalation and released.
Allina Ambulance and the State Fire Marshall also responded to the fire, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.