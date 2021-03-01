A rural Grove City man is dead and a Hutchinson man is in jail following a confrontation Friday night at an Acton Township residence.
Devon Remmel, 42, died after being shot during a confrontation involving several individuals at a residence in the 26100 block of 545th Avenue, according to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call at 10:42 p.m. and found Remmel outside of the home with a gunshot wound. Remmel died at the scene.
His death was ruled a homicide by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the sheriff's office news release.
The search for suspects in the shooting led law enforcement to Hutchinson Sunday morning. A portion of State Highway 15 North was closed for safety reasons as law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Highway 15 North. Hutchinson Police, McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol and Bloomington Police Department assisted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with executing the warrant.
Byron Jackson, 23, of Hutchinson was arrested and is being held in Meeker County Jail on a charge of first degree assault, pending formal charges.
The investigation is active and ongoing. In its initial news release, the sheriff's office said the shooting was not a random act and there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the public. The CEE-VI Drug Task Force is also assisting in the case.