One person was taken to Hutchinson Health following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
According to State Patrol, at 5:15 p.m., a 1996 Chevy Blazer driven by a 16-year-old Hutchinson boy and a 2012 Chevy Cruze drive by a 16-year-old Hutchinson girl were eastbound on State Highway 7 approaching Memory Circle when they made contact. A westbound 1998 Buick Century driven by Scott Michael Helmbrecht, 59, of Hutchinson left the roadway to avoid the crash.
Helmbrecht was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening. The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles were not injured. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance also responded to the scene.