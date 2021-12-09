One person was found dead following a fire at Country Club Terrace mobile home park Wednesday afternoon.
According to a report, Hutchinson police and Hutchinson firefighters responded to the fire at about 3:45 p.m. at 448 California St. N.W. The owner of the mobile home, Helen Marie Norling, 80, of Hutchinson, was reported to be in the home and unable to evacuate. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival.
Police officers and firefighters made multiple attempts to enter the home and rescue Norling, but due to heavy smoke and extreme heat, the rescue attempts were unsuccessful. Firefighters later found Norling's body while conducting an interior search of the home.
One Hutchinson police officer was treated at Hutchinson Health for smoke inhalation and released.
Allina Ambulance and the State Fire Marshall also responded to the fire, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.