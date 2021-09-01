An Atwater woman was injured following a collision at the intersection of State Highway 7 and State Highway 22, west of Hutchinson Tuesday.
According to State Patrol, at around 5:36 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Dane Clinton Neil Daak, 21, of Hector, was eastbound on Highway 7 when it attempted to turn north onto Highway 22 and collided with a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jeana Carolyn Haynes, 56, of Atwater. Haynes was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening, and Daak did not have injuries, according to the crash report. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Assisting at the scene was the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchinson Fire Department, and Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.