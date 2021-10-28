The owner of a loaded gun found at Fireman's Park in Hutchinson has come forward, according to a report from Hutchinson police.
At 11:20 a.m. Oct. 26, police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Rose Lane Northeast. A man said his firearm and keys were missing from a vehicle parked in his driveway. He was told by a friend about reports that a person had found a firearm lying in the grass at Fireman's Park on Oct. 10.
The man provided police with the serial number of the gun found at the park, and the keys found at the park also belonged to him. Police believe the theft happened Oct. 10, but there are no suspects.