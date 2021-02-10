The arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020 caused more McLeod County motorists to stay home and drive less during the year. But when they did leave home, many decided to speed, which resulted in more serious crashes involving a higher rate of injuries.
These findings and others are revealed in new crash data collected by the county’s law enforcement agencies.
The McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition says the data illustrate why motorists need to slow down and pay more attention to their driving.
“With restaurants and bars not able to be open, we saw a lot less traffic, especially in the evening hours, which lessens the chances for a crash,” said Scott Wawrzyniak, a patrol sergeant for the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the coalition. “Unfortunately, the number of injury crashes did not decline drastically and the number of persons injured in crashes increased in McLeod County in 2020. This likely ties in with the statewide trend of increased speeds resulting in more serious crashes.”
The pandemic’s arrival early in the year resulted in a dramatic downturn in crashes. Only 21 crashes were reported in the county in March; 22 in April; and 14 in May. During a normal year, the average number of crashes for each of those months is 40.
For the year, the county tallied a total of 439 crashes resulting in 114 injuries, including three fatalities, compared to 581 crashes resulting in 119 injuries, including one fatality, in 2019. During the past five years, the county has reported, on average, three fatalities per year.
1 in 4 crashes resulted in injuries
According to the data, injuries occurred in 26% of crashes in 2020, compared to 20% in 2019. In crashes investigated by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, which mainly centered on incidents on more higher-speed rural roads, injuries occurred in 36% of crashes in 2020, compared to 31% in 2019.
“It is hard to track exactly how speed played a factor in the majority of crashes because law enforcement relies on the word of the driver(s) regarding their speed, except in very serious or fatal crashes where a crash reconstructionist leads the investigation and is usually able to give an exact speed of the vehicle(s) involved,” Wawrzyniak said. “I would say with the data showing an increase in injuries per crash that speed likely played a higher role in crashes this year as higher speeds lead to more severe crashes.”
Wawrzyniak believes COVID-19 had a role in the higher speeds. With the uncertainty of the virus, many agencies did not participate in the state and federally funded Towards Zero Deaths enforcement grant, which led to significantly less traffic enforcement. “I believe that the decrease in enforcement played a role in the increase in percentage of injury crashes in 2020,” Wawrzyniak said.
The state’s Office of Traffic Safety is working the with the State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies — as well as regional groups such as the McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition — to get speed back under control on all roads. The approach is using data from various sources to strategically target areas, times, seasons and events that produce the ongoing speeding threat. The goal is to reduce poor driver behavior to save lives and prevent injuries.
Hands-free law impact unclear
While speed is receiving increased attention, the impact of the state’s 18-month-old hands-free mobile phone law is still unknown.
“I do not know if the state’s hands-free law is having an impact on crashes, or distracted driving in general,” Wawrzyniak said. He believes a hands-free call may take a motorist’s mind off the road the same as having a phone in one’s hand.
“This is another hard statistic to track as it relies significantly on the statements of driver(s) as to their action and thus involves an incriminating statement,” he said. “As with the speeding statistic, it uses a lot of time and resources to obtain evidence of speed and phone use in regards to a crash and thus most agencies in Minnesota don’t have the resources to investigate those causes in every crash that occurs.”
Warzyniak said those types of intensive investigations are generally reserved for serious or fatal crashes.
“Without those investigations, that proof is generally not there to add to the crash reports and overall will show a low number of crashes resulting from speed or distracted driving, when in fact a majority of crashes are the direct result of speeding or distracted driving,” he said.
The bottom line, according to Wawrzyniak, is that motorists are accountable for their behavior behind the wheel.
“It shows once again that each individual needs to take responsibility when they are behind the wheel and place their focus on driving versus all the other distractions available to them,” he said.
The data did not provide details about factors such as speed, alcohol or other drugs, or the use of seat belts.
The nonprofit McLeod County Towards Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition works to decrease traffic-related injuries and fatalities through partnerships that promote safety.
Its activities include distributing safe driving messages through the media, promoting safe driving before high school prom, painting “buckle up” stencils in school parking lots, and using demonstrations at fairs and other public gatherings to illustrate how drugs, alcohol and drowsiness can impair driving.
For more information about the coalition, call Scott Waibel, McLeod County Towards Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition chair, at 320-484-9326.