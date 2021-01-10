Police are looking into a video that allegedly records audio of a Hutchinson High School teacher committing a sexual act over a digital learning platform.
The incident allegedly happened Thursday night, and the video has been widely shared on social media.
Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson said the department has been notified of the recording and allegations, and there will be an investigation. So far there have been no charges.
“We have to rule out if it’s legitimate or not before going forward,” Gifferson said.
The Leader has reached out to Hutchinson High School Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden for comment and will update this story when more information is available.