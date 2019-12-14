Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 4: At 6:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of the State Highway 7 frontage road and School Road Southwest. A 2001 Oldsmobile Olero driven by a 17-year-old male was stopped at the stop sign on the frontage road facing west while there was a lot of traffic. It pulled out after checking southbound traffic but was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Allyson Kirchhoff, 30, of Hutchinson. The Chevrolet was northbound in the turn lane and attempted to swerve to avoid the crash but was unsuccessful. Both drivers denied medical assistance. The driver of the Oldsmobile was cited for alleged failure to yield right of way.
DEC. 5: At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen package on the 500 block of Main Street South. A man said he made an online order and at 2 p.m. he saw a delivery truck outside his residence, and received a message saying the package was delivered. At 2:45 p.m., he came home and there was no package. The item was valued at $79. There are no suspects.
DEC. 6: At 9:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break in on the 800 block of Franklin Street Southwest. Officers were told someone had broken into a detached garage between 10 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Officers saw the door was open and found signs of forced entry. Items with a total value of $4,450 were stolen, including hunting and fishing equipment and a drill.
At 12:34 p.m., officers responded to a driving complaint. The vehicle was found entering town from the west of State Highway 7, and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver gave a name and birthday for a person who only had an ID, but no license. The officer compared the driver to the photo of the person on the ID. They did not match. A 38-year-old man was arrested for giving a false identity and for allegedly driving after revocation. Charges are pending.
At 10:49 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Holiday gas station on State Highway 15 South. A 2002 Toyota Sequoia driven by Derrick Burkstrand, 27, of Buffalo Lake was stopped at a gas pump. When Burkstrand went inside he reportedly forgot to put the vehicle in park. It reversed, unoccupied, and drove across the service road and into the Taco Bell parking lot where it collided with two parked and unoccupied vehicles: a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT and a 2007 Silver Chrysler Town and County. Burkstrand left the gas station and reportedly thought someone had stolen his vehicle. He ran to it, got in and left without exchanging information. Officers identified him in an investigation. He admitted driving off. Charges are pending. The Toyota sustained minor damage. The two other vehicles sustained moderate damage but were functional.
DEC. 7: At 7:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to Peace Lutheran Church to check on a man. The person who requested the welfare check had given the man a ride after buying him coffee. The man was identified as Sheldon Trenell Strong, 25, of Winthrop. He had an active warrant from Sibley County and was arrested on an original charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
At 12:56 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Runnings parking lot. A 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Janet Buck, 62, of Gaylord was facing a 2013 GMC Sierra in the parking lot. Buck reportedly thought she was in reverse and drove into the GMC. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. There were no injuries. No citation was issued.
At 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and Dale Street. A 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Jacob Allen Hurd, 21, of Kimball stopped at the stop sign. Hurd said he saw a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerilyn Ellen Breitkreutz, 66, of Hutchinson slow down, and proceeded. But the Chevrolet reportedly rolled the stop sign and struck the Hyundai. Breitkreutz was cited for allegedly failing to yield. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
DEC. 10: At 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Boulder Street and Roberts Road. A 2008 Nissan Titan driven by a 17-year-old male from Hutchinson was stopped at a stop sign facing south. A 2007 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Aphra Knuth, 25, of Hutchinson was eastbound. The driver of the Nissan attempted to cross the street, believing he had time, but did not. He reported having no issues with traction despite snow and ice on the road. The vehicles collided. The Nissan sustained minor damage. The Chevrolet sustained minor damage. There were no injuries. The driver of the Nissan was cited.
At 9:52 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2019 Lexus RX 350 driven by Roger Gronholz, 76, of Glencoe was northbound on Franklin Street near Second Avenue. A 2000 Toyota Solara driven by Ivan Lezama, 20, of Glencoe was southbound. Gronholz tried to turn left and the vehicles collided. There were no injuries and no air bags were deployed. Speed was estimated at 20 mph. Gronholz was cited for alleged failure to yield right of way.