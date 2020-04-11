Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
April 1: At 12:26 p.m., police responded to a report of a burglary at Maytag Laundry and Car Wash. A person broke into the vacuum machine and took loose change. An employee had checked the vacuums the previous day around 5 p.m., and the employee believes the theft happened after that. Damage is estimated at less than $500, and the amount stolen was about $10 in change.
April 3: At 2:01 p.m., police responded to a reported theft near Aldi. Lorri Renee Larsin, 54, of Hudson, Wisconsin, rode in a taxi but did not pay a $50 fare after entering the store and not coming out. The store was searched and she was not found. Later, the taxi driver called to report spotting Larsin in the electronics department at Walmart. When asked by police why she did not pay, she said she signed an IOU, which is not legal tender. Larsin was cited for misdemeanor theft of services.
April 6: At 6:52 a.m., police responded to a crash at Walmart. A 2008 Chevrolet driven by Patricia Erin Baune, 38, of Hutchinson was southbound in the parking lot near the grocery side and attempted to turn left when it hit a pole with its driver's side tire. Baune sustained a possible neck injury.