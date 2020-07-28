JULY 7: At 5:09 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue. A 2015 Buick Lacrosse driven by Kathleen Barbara Engelsmeier, 69, of Hutchinson was southbound on Highway 15 when it hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Michael Delmar Becker, 45, of St. Cloud that was westbound on Century Avenue. Becker had the green light at the intersection. Both vehicles had moderate damage, but the Buick was functioning and the Volkswagen had to be towed. Engelsmeier was cited for failure to yield, and Becker was cited for driving after cancellation.
At 10:07 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and Les Kouba Parkway. A 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by a 17-year-old boy from Delano was westbound on Highway 7 and entered the left turn lane to go southbound onto Les Kouba Parkway. The driver decided not to make the turn, however, and veered right to continue westbound on Highway 7 and hit a 2004 Toyota 4Runner driven by Katie Jean Schwarze, 40, of Litchfield. The Nissan had moderate damage while the Toyota had minor damage, and the 17-year-old boy was cited for improper change of course.
JULY 8: At 6:29 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Qdoba. A 2014 Ford Explorer was parked in the Qdoba parking lot. As the owner of the vehicle — a 32-year-old woman from Hutchinson — went into Qdoba to pick up food, three juveniles were left in the vehicle. While the owner was in the restaurant, a gray Subaru Outback driven by an unknown driver hit the Ford Explorer, causing minor damage. There were no injures and no suspects.
JULY 9: At 10:21 a.m., officers responded to a theft on the 400 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A 66-year-old Hutchinson man reported that he had received a call from a sheriff’s deputy saying they had recovered some of his prescription drugs from a female during a traffic stop. The Hutchinson man then reported that the VA hospital had mailed him six prescription drugs on June 24, and they were scheduled to be delivered on June 26. He received confirmation that the prescriptions were delivered, but he did not receive them. He believes the package was stolen from his mailbox or front door. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is handling charges for possession of stolen prescription medications.
At 9:39 p.m., a formal complaint was signed against Gabriel Andrew Patterson, 37, of Hutchinson. According to police, they received information that Patterson, who had three active warrants out of McLeod County, was at Cash Wise Foods in Hutchinson. Officers responded to the area and saw Patterson in a vehicle traveling eastbound on South Grade Road, then turn north onto State Highway 15. An officer attempted to make a traffic stop, at which point Patterson accelerated past the posted speed limit and failed to stop at a stop sign. He ultimately drove and parked in a driveway on Lynn Road Southwest. Patterson’s 9-year-old son was also in the vehicle. Patterson refused field sobriety tests, and a search warrant was completed for the defendant’s blood. Patterson’s blood was drawn at Hutchinson Health and submitted to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and is currently pending. Patterson has been formally charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI.
JULY 10: At 11:09 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Honda Civic near the intersection of State Highway 22 and Airport Road. The driver — Ivan Fedorovich Krivolenkov, 29, of Hutchinson — had an active body only warrant for misdemeanor fourth-degree damage to property. Krivolenkov was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 11:36 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the Kwik Trip parking lot. A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Benjamin Michael Lawrence, 26, of Wisconsin was backing out of a parking stall as a 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Lana Faye Benson, 71, of Buffalo Lake was eastbound in the parking lot, and the two vehicles collided. Both vehicles had minor damage, and there were no injuries or citations.
JULY 13: At 2:47 p.m., police responded to a crash at Fifth Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast. A 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Serena Kay Roehl, 23, of Michigan was northbound on Adams Street and stopped at the intersection with Fifth Street. As the Pontiac entered the intersection, it was hit by a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by Larry Dean, 65, of Hutchinson that was westbound on Fifth Avenue. Both drivers said they did not see each other. There were citations issued.
JULY 16: At 3:17 p.m., officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart. A Walmart employee detained Jennifer Lynn Black, 57, ofHutchinson on her third trip into the store within an hour. She was suspected of not paying for several items on two previous transactions while going through the self-checkout. Review of surveillance footage showed Black quickly passing items near the scanner and putting them into her cart without actually scanning the barcodes. Unpaid merchandise worth $244.24 was recovered from a vehicle in the parking lot belonging to Black’s mother. Black was arrested, booked and released with a citation for misdemeanor theft.
JULY 17: At 11:23 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Aldi parking lot. It is believed an unknown vehicle hit a legally parked 2007 Buick Rendezvous while exiting a parking stall. The Buick had white paint transfer on its rear passenger door.
JULY 19: At 2:53 a.m., police conducted a warrant arrest at Kwik Trip. Michael Bonnema, 28, of Hutchinson was seen entering Kwik Trip, and officers confirmed he had active felony body only warrants for failure to comply on second-degree drug sales in a school zone, felony third-degree drug sales of narcotic drugs, and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process. Officers advised Bonnema of the active warrants, he was taken into custody and taken to McLeod County Jail.