Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 2: At 9:22 p.m., officers made a warrant arrest for Landon Curtis Lundeby, 19 of Brainerd on the 800 block of Dale Street. Lundeby had a Crow Wing County ordered detention and apprehension order. Lundeby was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 6: At 2:49 p.m., officers responded to a warrant arrest for William John Vondoehren Jr., 18 of Hutchinson, who had a warrant arrest in Chisago County. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 7: At 5:55 p.m., officers responded to a gas drive-off at the QuickTrip at 10 Denver Avenue Southeast. At 5:14 p.m., a white Chevrolet Trailbaler stole 17.384 gallons of gas worth $43.44. The investigation is ongoing.
JAN. 8: At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to crash in the area of Highway 15 and North High. A 2006 Chevrolet driven by Earl Undersahl, 69, of Zimmerman drove through a roundabout and struck a sign. The Chevrolet sustained front-end damage to the windshield and left front tire. The Chevrolet was towed from the scene. Undersdahl was cited for failure to drive with due care.
JAN. 9: At 12:25 p.m., officers responded to property damage to a Chevrolet Silverado at the Walmart at 1300 Highway 15 South. There was damage to the passenger side quarter panel to both passenger doors. The damage was from a shopping cart. The investigation is ongoing.
JAN. 11: At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to a theft to a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero at the back lot near 25 Washington Avenue. The victim's car was broken into between midnight and 2 a.m., and $20 in cash was stolen. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft.
At 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a warrant arrest after a call from Hutchinson Communications regarding Demetrius John Dziengel, 23, of Montrose on the 700 block of North High Drive. Dziengl had active warrants in Wright county for domestic assault and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He originally provided a false name. Dziengel was arrested and taken to McLeod County J ail.
JAN. 13: At 9:18 a.m., officers responded to a theft at Menards. Officers learned that on Dec. 3 a Swann Security Camera system worth $279.99 was stolen on Dec. 3. Menards is conducting its own investigation, and has identified a suspect.
At 9:56 a.m., officers responded to a theft on the 900 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast that occurred within the last two weeks. Tools were stolen from a 2005 Stoutghton semitrailer, including one Dewalt Impact Driver, one Dewalt hand drill, two Dewalt batteries, a battery charger, one hand router, one hand sander, and an amount of quick clamps. The total value of the tools was unknown, and the investigation was ongoing.
JAN. 14: At 9:12 a.m., officers responded to a complaint on the 500 block of Jefferson. Jennifer Marlene Durham, 37, from Hutchinson was charged with fifth degree possession. When officers arrived, they conducted a search and located a white straw. A substance tested positive for cocaine. The officers found another container in the bedroom. She was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 15: At 1:25 a.m., officers received a call about a suspicious person and observed Jason Allen Nemls, 35 of Hutchinson on the 1000 block of South Grade Road. Dale was seen carrying a number of boxes containing power tools, including a Milwaukee M18 ½ inch high torch impact wrench, a Milwaukee M18 3/8 mid impact torch impact wrench, and a Milwaukee M18 2 tool combo kit.
At 5:42 a.m., police received a report of the same missing property on the 600 block of Gram Street. The victim reported the tools were from inside his work truck, and that the property was taken some time between 1:30-2:00 a.m. After the victim heard the truck door close.
Nelms is being charged with one count felony and receiving stolen property and one count of fleeing a police officer on foot.