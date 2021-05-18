Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAY 3: At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of property damage on the 1000 Block of Echo Drive Southeast. A Hutchinson man said he heard a loud noise before discovering his bedroom window was broken. There was a fist-sized hole in the outside window. The window is valued at $100. There were no suspects.
MAY 6: At 10:52 p.m., officers conducted a warrant arrest at Library Square. Officers saw Bernhard Burnell Dreier, 62, in the park and knew he had a body-only warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of trespassing. Dreier was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
MAY 8: At 1:12 p.m., officers conducted a warrant arrest at 528 State Highway 7 E. Hutchinson police responded to an unwanted person at Country Kitchen and identified Destiny Root, 18, of Hutchinson. Root had two active body-only warrants from McLeod County on original charges for alleged obstruction of the legal process and obscene or harassing phone calls. Root was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
MAY 9: At 3:51 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 1000 block of Dale Street Southwest. An unidentified vehicle was northbound on Dale Street when it reportedly traveled over the curb and struck a "No Parking" sign. Damage is thought to be on the front bumper of the vehicle. The sign was valued at $100. Debris left from the suspect vehicle is consistent with a Ford Escape. The investigation is ongoing.
MAY 10: At 11:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim said their 2008 Toyota Prius was taken from Glen Street, likely by a family member. Police learned the suspect might have been driving to the Twin Cities. The vehicle was found on State Highway 7 in South Lake Minnetonka. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it did not stop and officers were led on a 12.7-mile pursuit reaching speeds of up to 98 mph. The suspect was stopped when officers flattened two front tires with a stick maneuver. The driver was identified as Jasmine Lee Selim, 20, of Eagan. Selim has been charged in Hennepin County with receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer, both felonies.