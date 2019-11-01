Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 17: At 9:52 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Montana Street and State Highway 7. According to the report, a 16-year-old Hutchinson boy was driving a 2009 Honda Civic on Highway 7 when he missed the turn for Montana Street, lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb and went up on to the Home State Bank lawn. The vehicle had moderate damage to the front driver side and bumper and had to be towed. The boy was also given two citations for alleged speeding and careless driving. There were no injuries.
OCT. 18: At 10:40 a.m., officers reported to a theft at Menards. A customer purchased a bathroom shower for $1,204.98 that had a rebate of $132.54. A 63-year-old female employee found the rebate slip in the parking lot and mailed it in under her name, which she then used to purchase a washer for $397 on Sept. 26. When confronted by management, the employee admitted to finding the rebate slip. Officers are requesting misdemeanor theft charges on the suspect.
OCT. 19: At 3:03 p.m., officers responded to property damage on the 100 block of Selchow Avenue Southeast. The victim said eggs were thrown at his 2018 Ford F-150 XLT truck the previous night. The vehicle's paint was chipped where the eggs made contact, and the estimated damage is $500. The investigation is ongoing.
OCT. 21: At 5:39 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the North High Drive roundabout. A 2005 Chevy Envoy driven by Buenna Knacke, 58, of Darwin was entering the roundabout and struck a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Micheal Hansen, 36, of Dassel. Hansen was already in the roundabout and his vehicle had minor damage to the rear passenger side quarter panel. Knacke's vehicle had minor front end damage. Knacke was cited for alleged failure to yield to a vehicle. There were no injuries.
At 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a theft at the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum. Three light boxes that project to the flag poles were missing light bulbs. They were special LED lights that cost approximately $300 each for a total value of $900. The investigation is ongoing.
At 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue. A 2015 Ford F-150 driven by Lane Wanous, 41, of Dassel was slowing for traffic when it was rear-ended by a 2004 Chevy Malibu driven by Christopher Cadner, 19, of Hutchinson. The impact caused minor damage to Wanous' vehicle and major disabling damage to Cadner's vehicle, which had to be towed. Wanous complained of a sore neck and headache but declined medical attention. Cadner was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.
OCT. 24: At 7:35 a.m., officers responded to a theft on the 600 block of Oak Street Southeast. The victim said a purse and wallet were taken from a 2008 Dodge Caravan in a detached garage. The purse and wallet were valued at $20 each, and there was $160 in the purse for a total of $200. The victim also said there were bank cards in the wallet, but they had already been canceled. The investigation is ongoing.
At 3:38 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the 300 block of Glen Street Southwest. A 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Merline Duering, 53, of Brownton was backing up when it struck a parked 2005 Chevy Venture owned by Deanne Wild, 64, of Hutchinson. Both vehicles had minor damage and no citations were issued.
OCT. 28: At 11:58 a.m., officers responded to theft at New Discoveries Montessori Academy. A trailer, which was left on the south side of the school, was believed to have been taken between 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 9 a.m. Oct. 28. The total cost to replace the trailer is $2,700. The investigation is open and there were no suspects.
At 2:59 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and North High Drive. A 2017 GMC Yukond rive by Connie Hahn, 55, of Hutchinson was northbound on Highway 15 going through the roundabout when it was hit by a westbound 2011 Dodge Journey driven by Carla Hooper, 76, of Hutchinson. collided with her 2017 GMC Yukon. There was minor damage to both vehicles and Hooper was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.
OCT. 29: At 10:05 a.m., a man reported a theft of his snowblower from his garage on the 1100 block of Bluejay Drive. The victim said he went to prepare it for the upcoming winter season and couldn't find it. Officers previously responded to the victim's address on Dec. 18, 2018, after finding his garage door wide open, but he wasn't home. Officers did not believe anything was missing at that time. The snowblower is an orange Simplicity valued at $1,200. The investigation is ongoing and there were no suspects.
At 3:07 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the Target parking lot. A 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Marna Paehlke, 78, of Brownton was making a left-hand turn when it hit a concrete post causing moderate disabling damage on the drive side quarter panel. The vehicle was towed, and the officer thought the sun may have obstructed her view.