Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 30: At 4:25 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at VFW Post 906. A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Andrew Dennis Hedin, 44, of Hutchinson, was parked in the VFW parking lot from 5:30 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. After the owner went home, he noticed moderate damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. There were no suspects
DEC. 1: At 4:09 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the Days Inn parking lot. A man reported his 2001 Chevrolet Impala was having issues, and after starting his vehicle, flames were coming from the engine. The fire had dissipated when police arrived, but smoke was coming from underneath the vehicle. Police used a fire extinguisher, and the Hutchinson firefighters arrived shortly after. Police discovered the license plates on the vehicle were listed as stolen out of Redwood Falls, and the vehicle's correct license plates were missing. There were no suspects.
At 7:42 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Hutchinson Health parking lot. A 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by Heather Marcella Fischer, 41, of Hutchinson, was stopped prior to exiting the parking lot onto Century Avenue when it was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Roxanne Lynn Engelke, 58, of Lester Prairie. The Ford had minor damage and the Dodge had moderate damage. No airbags were deployed, but Fischer said she was going to the hospital to be evaluated for injury. There were no citations.
At 8:21 p.m., police took a report of theft on the 900 block of Hassan Street Southeast. A man and woman reported that two ladders, a Stihl pole saw and a two-wheel dolly cart were taken from the front lawn of their residence betwen 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. The estimated value of the items is $950. The investigation was ongoing, pending further information. There were no suspects.
DEC. 2: At 12:40 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and South Grade Road Southwest. A 2013 Ford Escape driven by Caila Ann Hallstrom, 18, of Dassel, and a 2010 Honda Odyssey Ex driven by Molly Kathleen Sonsteng, 29, of Plato, were both southbound on Highway 15 nearing the intersection. As the Ford slowed down to enter the right turn lane it was rear-ended by the Honda. The Honda had severe disabling damage and the Ford had moderate functional damage. There were no injuries and Sonsteng was cited for failure to drive with due care.
DEC. 3: At 11:08 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Fifth Avenue Southeast and Ontario Street Southeast. A 2021 Jeep Cherokee driven by Deedra Marie Vejrosta, 54, of Silver Lake, and a 2015 Honda CVR driven by Jennifer Louise Cuhel, 48, of Winsted, were northbound on Ontario Street and stopped in the right turn lane at a yield sign. The Honda accelerated, thinking that the Jeep had departed, and rear-ended the Jeep. Both vehicles had minor damage, and Vejrosta was taken to Hutchinson Health for possible injury. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no airbags deployed. There were no citations.
DEC. 5: At 9:14 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Fourth Avenue Southeast. A 2006 Cadillac STS driven by Jeorge Bruce Brinda, 21, of Albert Lea, was northbound on Highway 15 when it skid due to ice on the roadway, slid into a curb and hit a light pole. Brinda left the scene and reported the crash the next day. A passenger in the back seat had a minor injury, and the vehicle had moderate functional damage. The Minnesota Department of Transportation was notified of the damaged light pole. There are no charges pending and no citations.
DEC. 6: At 10:25 a.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 300 block of Franklin Street Southwest. A man said his ignition lock breath machine was stolen from his vehicle that was parked outside his residence. The man believes the theft happened between Dec. 1 and Dec. 3. The value to replace the machine is $500, and there were no suspects.
DEC. 7: At 9:42 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at Menards. An employee said a man was refusing to leave the store. Police arrived and the man, Samuel Jonathon Lamson, 25, of Winsted, was still refusing to leave. Lamson continued to disregard the officer's requests and so he was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. Lamson was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. He's been charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.
DEC. 10: At 7:41 a.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 100 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A woman said a bag and wallet with a credit card and Social Security card were missing from a vehicle parked outside her home. The theft is believed to have happened between Dec. 8 and Dec. 10. The woman was told to contact the Social Security Office and credit card company to prevent misuse, and she was advised to monitor her banking and/or online accounts. There was no reported loss of value at this time, and no suspects.
At 5:02 p.m., police responded to a crash near the intersection of Bluff Street Northeast and State Highway 7 East. A 2006 Dodge Durango driven by Timothy John Thode II, 41, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Bluff Street at a low rate of speed when the vehicle spun out and struck a street sign and retaining wall. There were no injuries and the vehicle had moderate functional damage. It was snowing and the roads were unplowed at the time of the crash, and Thode was cited for duty to drive with due care.