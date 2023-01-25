Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 30: At 11:54 a.m., officers arrested Kellan Bradley Eichten, 36, of Cincinnati, Ohio on the 700 block of Ash Street Northeast for an active warrant. Eichten was wanted by McLeod County for an alleged probation violation on an original charge of third-degree driving while impaired. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 12:26 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Liquor Hutch. A 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel James Larson, 66, of Glencoe backed out of a parking space and onto Jefferson Street Southeast when it struck a "Do Not Enter" sign. No injuries were reported. There was no damage to the vehicle. The road was covered in snow. No citation was issued.
DEC. 31: At 6:48 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 800 block of Maple Street Northeast. A 2018 Dodge Charger driven by Jacob Lucas Aagaard, 20, of Glencoe backed out of a driveway on Maple Street Northeast and into a parked 2000 Ford F-150 owned by Chad David Anderson, 37, of Winthrop. No injuries were reported. No one was in the Ford at the time of the crash. There were no tows. The road was covered in ice and frost. No citations were issued.
JAN. 5: At 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of South Grade Road and Harrington Street Southwest. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew Robert Dettman, 43, of Hutchinson was northbound on a private driveway coming to a stop sign at South Grade Road across from Harrington Street. A 2008 Mercury Milan driven by Austin David Dettman, 22, of Hutchinson was eastbound on South Grade Road. The Chevrolet was unable to stop due to the icy road. It entered South Grade Road's roadway and was struck by the Mercury. No injuries were reported. The Mercury was towed due to damage. No citations was issued.
JAN. 6: At 2:28 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 700 block of Dale Street Southwest. A 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Samantha Jo Forcier, 31, of Hutchinson was northbound on Dale Street Southwest. A 2019 Jeep Renegade driven by Traci Anne Heinrich, 41, of Stewart was southbound making a left-hand turn into a driveway. The Jeep turned in front of the Ford. The Ford was unable to stop in time and the vehicles collided. No injuries were reported. No vehicles were towed. Henrich was cited.
At 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. A pedestrian said th4ey had parked their car opposite of Main Street Sports Bar, facing north. When attempting to cross the street after leaving the bar, they noticed a vehicle heading southbound. They turned back, but were struck on the right arm. The pedestrian said the driver pulled into a parking spot, stopped for less than a minute, then continued on their way. The vehicle is thought to be a newer model red Chevrolet.
JAN. 8: At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to a report of a snowmobile crash. A witness said he saw a snowmobile hit a rock, quickly accelerate, then hit the fence at the Gopher Campfire Wildlife Sanctuary. Allina Ambulance responded. Tracks indicated the vehicle hit a large landscape rock. The vehicle was a 2022 Ski Doo Summit SP driven by Nina Elizabeth Hoekstra, 25, of Brownton.
JAN. 9: At 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance inside Walmart. Scott Randolph Burandt, 57, of Hutchinson was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
At 4:39 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible unwanted person inside a residence on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. Officers found the indicated person, Robert Austin Hedlund, 33, of Ramsey, had an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody for a Hennepin County warrant for allegedly fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 10: At 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a request for a welfare check at King Motel. Officers contacted a man who had an outstanding warrant from McLeod County for failing to appear in court regarding two counts of felony violation of harassment restraining order. Peter Gerard Seamans, 64, of Silver Lake was taken into custody and to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 11: At 2:32 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 1992 Chevrolet GMT driven by a juvenile and a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by a juvenile were both southbound on School Road Southwest. The Ford was in front. It stopped for a vehicle making a left-hand turn. The Chevrolet attempted to stop but skid into the Ford. No injuries were reported. No vehicles were towed. No citation was issued. The roads were covered in ice.
JAN. 12: At 2:37 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the entrance of the Hutchinson High School parking lot near Roberts Road Southwest and Boulder Street Southwest. A 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Michelle Kathleen Ludowese, 37, of Hutchinson stopped in line with a 2017 Honda Accord driven by James Carroll Peterson, 78, of Hutchinson in front. The Honda reversed and struck the Yukon. No injuries were reported. No vehicles were towed. No citation was issued.