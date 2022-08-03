Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
July 18: At 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Target. Kelsey Rae Dickson, 31, of Hutchinson was issued a misdemeanor citation for alleged theft.
July 19: At 8:59 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Fourth Avenue Northwest and Main Street North. A 2017 Buick Envision driven by Josephina Marie Muehlberg, 29, of Dassel was eastbound and in the left turn lane to turn north. A 1996 Ford F150 driven by Alexander James Krippner, 23, of Hutchinson was westbound on Fourth Avenue and approaching the intersection. The Buick turned to head north and collided with the Ford while the Ford had the right-of-way. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were disabled from moderate damage and towed. Muehlberg was cited for the incident. Both drivers were cited for expired registration.
July 20: At 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence. Destiny Ann Root, 19, of Hutchinson was taken into custody, brought to McLeod County Jail, and formally charged for alleged misdemeanor trespassing.
At 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in a private parking lot in the area of 725 Baltimore Avenue Southwest. A 2007 GMC New Sierra driven by Lane Benjamin Miller, 21, of Brownton backed into a legally parked 2003 Honda Civic owned by Benjamin Lee Stahlke, 33, and Amanda Ashley Stahlke, 32, both of Plato. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. There were no reported injuries. There were no tows or citations.
