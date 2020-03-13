Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAR. 4: At 11:38 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Franklin Street. A 2009 Chrysler driven by Mary Seemann, 82, of Arlington was northbound on Franklin when it hit an eastbound 2012 Ford driven by John Bradley, 89, of Hutchinson. Both the Chrysler and Ford sustained moderate damage. Seemann was cited for failure to yield right of way.
At 8:44 p.m., police arrested Melanie Molly Voigt, 41, of Glencoe after she failed a court-ordered breath test. After failing another breath test, an officer contacted McLeod County Jail, which requested Voigt take a DataMaster DMT breath test, and failed again, at which point she was arrested and taken to jail.
At 10:44 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Hassan Avenue Southeast. A 2005 Chrysler driven by Gerald Mickolichek, 55, of Hutchinson was westbound on Washington and approaching the intersection of Hassan when he heard a loud noise and jerked to the left, causing the vehicle to go up the curb and strike a light pole. The Chrysler sustained severe damage and was towed.
MAR. 5: At 11:04 p.m., police arrested Gerald Scott Judkins, 58, of Silver Lake on the 200 block of Highway Seven East. After noticing a slow car and Judkins trying to avoid eye contact, police ran the license plate and learned his license was canceled. Police, who knew Judkins from previous contacts, found a container in his jacket containing methamphetamine and fentanyl. Judkins had two prior charges for fifth-degree controlled substance and two prior convictions for driving with a canceled license. He was arrested on one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a gross misdemeanor of one count of driving with a canceled license and taken to McLeod County Jail.
MAR. 6: At 12:38 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 500 block of Monroe Street Southeast. Michael Patrick O'Fallon, 25, of Hutchinson had a warrant from McLeod County for a probation violation for second degree DWI. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 8:46 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Denver Avenue South. A 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Blake Bluhm, 22, of Gibbon was southbound on Highway 15 when it hit an eastbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Shelia Hendricks, 58, of Hutchinson. A witness told police the light was red for the Chevrolet. The Impala sustained disabling damage to the front end and front passenger side and was towed. The Cherokee sustained moderate functional damage to the front bumper. Bluhm was cited for failure to stop for a traffic-controlled device.
MAR. 8: At 3:04 p.m., police arrested Amanda Rodriguez Godinez, 51, of Gaylord for shoplifting. She had allegedly taken $157.63 worth of apparel and various items from Walmart. She was taken to the Hutchinson Police Department, booked and later released with a theft citation.
MAR. 9: At 8:12 a.m., police responded to property damage at Sonic West River Park. Two metal, tin boxes used for arts voting had been damaged.
At 8:16 a.m., police responded to property damage at the Main Street bridge. Graffiti was found on a concrete barrier.
MAR. 10: At 3:12 p.m., police assisted McLeod County probation in an arrest on the 1200 block of State Highway 7 West. Craig Anthony Forbes, 36, of Hutchinson was originally arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. During the assist he failed a urine analysis test. Forbes was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
MAR. 11: At 7:13 p.m., police arrested Kerry Lynn Vos, 47, of Pipestone at the intersection of Sunset Street and Cleveland Avenue during a traffic stop. Vos had an active warrant out of McLeod County for failing to appear on a charge of issuing a dishonored check. She paid the $150 bail and was issued a court date.
At 7:23 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run at 3M. An unknown car with an unknown driver exited a parking space, when a rope caught something on the rear of the car and pulled down a barricade that fell on a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica owned by Katie Arens, 32, of Hutchinson. The Pacifica sustained moderate functional damage to the rear bumper.