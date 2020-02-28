Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
FEB. 6: At 2:39 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Dunham's Sports. A male suspect ran out the front door with $100 worth of clothing. The suspect, described as having a long beard, wore dark sweatpants, a long, black winter cloak and a white stocking cap covering most of his face.
FEB. 13: At 4:35 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and Dale Street. A 2016 Fiat 500 driven by Anastasia Benusa, 18, of Hutchinson hit a 2007 Jeep Compass driven by Ethan Carl, 28, of Hutchinson. Both drivers believed they had the right of way at the four-way stop and collided at the center of the intersection. The Fiat sustained severe disabling damage to the front bumper and front passenger side. The Compass sustained severe disabling damage to the front bumper and front driver's side. Both vehicles were towed. Benusa was cited for failure to drive with due care, and Carl was cited for driving without a valid license.
FEB. 17: At 4:05 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and School Road. A 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a juvenile girl from Hutchinson was southbound and approaching a stop sign when it rear-ended a 2014 Ford Special driven by Alexa Corrow, 25, of Hutchinson. The Cherokee sustained minor front end damage. The Ford Special sustained minor rear end damage.
At 4:40 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 200 block of North High Drive. A 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jonathon Cotton, 32, of Hutchinson was backing out of a parking space and hit an eastbound 2015 Kia Soul driven by Anthony Patrick, 20, of Hutchinson. Neither driver saw the other. The Equinox sustained moderate functional damage to the right rear bumper. The Soul sustained moderate functional damage to the front bumper.
At 4:45 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Glen Street and Fourth Avenue Northwest. A 2005 Cadillac Escalade driven by a juvenile boy from Hutchinson was westbound on Fourth Avenue and attempted to move from the right lane to the left lane when it hit a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Isaac Krippner, 18, of Hector. The Escalade sustained moderate functional damage from the rear driver's door to the rear driver's side bumper. The Uplander sustained moderate disabling damage to the front passenger bumper. Noyes was cited for improper change of course.
FEB. 18: At 12:38 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Menards. Two sports hunter brand electronic dog collars estimated at $359.90 were reported stolen. When officers arrived, they were provided a photo of a 31-year-old female suspect from Hutchinson. After following up, the suspect admitted taking one of the collars. Police are requesting misdemeanor theft charges.
At 12:58 p.m., police responded to a crash at Walmart. A 2015 Ford Bus driven by Cynthia Monet, 62, of Hutchinson hit a parked 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan owned by Karmel Vollmer, 53, of Brownton. The Caravan was parked in front of the Walmart grocery entrance when the bus drove past and hit the Caravan. The Ford sustained paint scrapes to the rear bumper. The Caravan sustained minor damage to the front driver's side quarter panel.
FEB. 19: At 9:14 a.m., police responded to a crash at Target. A 2002 Mercedes Benz ML 320 driven by Issac Sepulveda, 18, of Hutchinson was westbound in the parking lot when it hit a 2016 GMC Acadia driven by Richard Schaefer, 66, that was pulling out of a parking space. The Mercedes sustained moderate functional damage to the rear passenger door. The Acadia sustained moderate functional damage to the front bumper.
At 2:26 p.m., police responded to a crash at Hutchinson High School. A 2004 Ford F-150 driven by a juvenile Hutchinson boy was turning to leave the parking lot when it hit a parked 2007 Chevrolet Malibu owned by a juvenile Hutchinson girl. The driver of the Ford was unaware of hitting the Malibu. The Ford sustained minor damage to the rear passenger quarter panel and the Chevrolet sustained minor damage to the front bumper.
FEB. 20: At 7:21 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Century Avenue and Boston Street Southwest. A 2003 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Justin Vinkemeier, 18, of Green Isle was westbound on Century Avenue when it turned left in front of a northbound 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Federico Llamas, 64, of Hutchinson and the two collided. The Pontiac Grand Am sustained minor front end damage and the Malibu sustained minor damage to the passenger front and rear door. Vinkemeier was cited for failure to yield.
FEB. 21: At 10:21 p.m., policed responded to a crash at the intersection of Century Avenue and Boston Street Southwest. A 2007 Subaru Legacy driven by a juvenile Hutchinson boy was northbound when it hit a cement-based light pole. The vehicle sustained front end moderate disabling damage and was towed the next day.
FEB. 23: At 1:14 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue Southwest. Gregory Joseph Lamson Jr., 21, of Hutchinson had a warrant from McLeod County for failure to appear from an original charge of disorderly conduct. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 8:49 p.m., police responded to a report of theft. On Feb. 21, the male victim lost his wallet. On Feb. 23, the wallet was found near the intersection of State Highway 15 and North High Drive, however $200 was missing.