Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
May 10: At 3:12 p.m., officers responded to a report of theft on the 1000 block of South Grade Road Southwest. The victim reported that a lockbox and its key were missing. There were no signs of forced entry. The approximate total loss is $2,000.
At 6:13 p.m., officers attempted to contact a man who had an active warrant at a residence on the 1300 block of Heritage Avenue Northwest. Andrew Steven Mohr, 26, of Hutchinson was taken into custody. Mohr’s warrant was for an alleged violation of a condition for release on an original felony charge for alleged fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wright County. Mohr was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 6:51 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the area of State Highway 7 and Shady Ridge Road Northwest. Brent Allen Leyde, 30, of Hutchinson was taken into custody. He is being charged for allegedly driving after the cancellation of his license due to public safety, for allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle and for allegedly displaying revoked plates. Leyde was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
May 12: At 3:13 a.m., officers contacted a man with an outstanding warrant at Kwik Trip. Steven Guy Potter, 49, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for a misdemeanor from St. Louis County. He paid a $500 bail for the warrant and was released with a phone number to contact St. Louis County for a court date.
At 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggressive driver in the area of Main Street North and First Avenue North. Police contacted the driver at their residence and advised them of the complaint. Police also confirmed the driver had an active warrant. Warren Carter Smith, 18, of Hutchinson was arrested for a felony warrant for failure to appear for a fifth-degree possession charge out of Kandiyohi County. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 8 p.m., officers responded to Main Street Sports Bar for a report of a male using a fake driver's license to be served alcohol. Officers contacted the 20-year-old male from Hutchinson, who complied with officers and showed both the real and fake identification. Charges are pending.
May 13: At 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 15 South and Edmonton Avenue Southeast. A 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Richard Thomas Cairns, 75, of Brownton and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven Wayne Pierce, 67, of Granada slowed to a stop due to backed up traffic in the northbound lane at the intersection. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Shannon Marie Caughey, 39, of Rockford collided with the rear end of the Grand Marquis, causing it to collide with the rear end of the Chevrolet Silverado. No injuries were reported. The Chevrolet Impala and the Chevrolet Silverado sustained minor damage. The Grand Marquis sustained moderate damage. No vehicles were towed. Caughey was issued a citation.
At 4:11 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Oakland Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast. A 2019 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Brendan Andrew Harriso Wicklund was eastbound and signaled to make a left turn onto Adams Street. A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Eric George Micka, 33, of Hutchinson was westbound out of the 3M entrance to cross Adams Street and enter onto Oakland Avenue. The Toyota Rav 4 turned into the Chevrolet Equinox an struck it on the rear left side. No injuries were reported. The Toyota Rav 4 sustained moderate damage but was functional. The Chevrolet Equinox sustained minor damage. No vehicles were towed. Wicklund was issued a citation.
May 14: At 6:43 a.m., a man entered the Hutchinson Police Department for a court ordered preliminary breath test. Officers spoke with the man and told him he had an outstanding warrant. Andrew Alan Hansen, 34, of Hutchinson was then arrested on the warrant for allegedly failing to comply on a gross misdemeanor second-degree driving while impaired charge. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
May 15: At 2:13 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 15 North and North High Drive Northeast. A 2020 Chrysler Pacifica driven by David Kenneth Butler, 68, of Hutchinson was in the roundabout when it was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Keith Berwald, 41, of Hutchinson that was eastbound from North High Drive. No injuries were reported. No vehicles were towed. The Chevrolet Silverado sustained minor damage. The Chrysler Pacifica sustained moderate damage but was functional. Berwald was given a citation.
May 16: At 6:52 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Country Club Terrace, 448 California St. N.W. A 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Jeffery Wayne Hasselbacher, 58, of Hutchinson was northbound on East Boulevard approaching D Avenue. A 2015 Dodge Dart driven by a juvenile female, 17, of Hutchinson was eastbound on D Avenue. The Kia Sorento stopped at the stop sign and began to turn onto D Avenue. The Dodge Dart was unable to stop in time and collided with the other vehicle. No injuries were reported. No vehicles were towed. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage but were functional. No citations were issued.
At 11:54 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Main Street South and First Avenue Southwest. A 2012 Ford Econoline driven by Wayne Stephen Colley-Davis, 51, of Norwood Young America was southbound on Main Street South and struck a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Chanda Marie Kropp, 46, of Hutchinson, which was legally parked near the intersection of Main Street South and First Avenue Southwest. Colley-Davis said a white car came from behind him, which caused him to swerve. No injuries were reported. The Ford Econoline sustained severe, disabling damage and was towed. The Chevrolet Silverado sustained moderate damage but was functional. Colley-Davis was cited.
May 17: At 11:36 p.m., an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot during regular patrol. Police spoke with the lone juvenile male occupant and found he had outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody for warrants for failure to appear on original provisional license violation and speeding charges in Meeker County, and for violating instructional permit and speed charges in Stearns County. The juvenile provided $300 for bail and was released with court dates and contact information.
May 18: At 12:49 a.m., police responded to a noise disturbance on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. The male found at the suspect residence was confirmed to have an active warrant. Kyle Skyler Melchert, 29, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for failure to appear on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. He was taken to McLeod County Jail. Melchert is being charged with misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process and misdemeanor fleeing a police officer due to this interaction.
At 5:17 p.m., Hutchinson police contacted a man on the 900 block of Dale Street Southwest regarding an active warrant. Randy Jay Bjurstrom, 25, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for a warrant regarding failure to appear for a check forgery misdemeanor charge out of Isanti County. He was unable to provide $6,000 in bail and was taken to McLeod County Jail.
May 19: At 11 a.m., Hutchinson police were notified of a probation violation warrant for a juvenile female on an original gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge. The juvenile was taken into custody at New Century Academy and taken to McLeod County Jail.